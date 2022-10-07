Episodes #609 and #609.5 of the Punknews Podcast are now up!

On episode #609 Em hosts and subjects John and Hallie to her super fun CanCon game! They also discuss Brian Gorsegner retiring from playing in bands and the end of Night Birds, NOFX's upcoming Double Album, Samiam releasing theri first new song in over 10 years, Punitive Damage's upcoming album, Stop The Presses cover of Bikini Kill's "Rebel Girl", and the new video from Bugsy. L.S. Dunes, supergroups, and Paramore are also talked about.

Episode #609.5 is the September edition of Em Moore Tells You What to Listen to! Tune in to hear songs by Jivebomb, Gloin, Grandmas House, METZ, Candy Apple, Vixen 77, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, New Pagans, Martha, Kid Kapichi, Stop The Presses, Hammered Hulls, Broken Down Golf Cart, and so many more!

Listen to both episodes below!