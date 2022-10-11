Blink-182 reunites with Tom Delonge, to release track, will tour

by John Gentile
Blink-182 has reunited with founding member Tom Delonge. This is the first time the band has played with the Hoppus, Delonge, Barker lineup since 2015. (Since then, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio. The reunited lineup will release a new tune on Friday, called "Edging." The band will tour in 2023 and 2024, with Turnstile opening in North America, Rise Against opening in Australia and New Zealand, Wallows opening in Latin America, and The Story so Far opening in the UK and Europe. You can see those dates below. There's no word on the status of Skiba in the band.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 11, 2023
|Tijuana, MX
|Imperial GNP
|Mar 14, 2023
|Lima, Peru
|Estadio San Marcos
|Mar 17-19, 2023
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Lollapalooza Argentina
|Mar 17-19, 2023
|Santiago, Chile
|Lollapalooza Chile
|Mar 21-22, 2023
|Asuncion, Paraguay
|TBA
|Mar 23-26, 2023
|Bogotá, Colombia
|Estereo Picnic
|Mar 24-26, 2023
|São Paulo, Brazil
|Lollapalooza Brasil
|Mar 28, 2023
|Mexico City, MX
|Palacio de los Deportes
|Apr 01-2, 2023
|Monterrey, MX
|TBA
|May 04, 2023
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|May 06, 2023
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|May 09, 2023
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|May 11, 2023
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|May 12, 2023
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|May 16, 2023
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|May 17, 2023
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|May 19, 2023
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|May 20, 2023
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena
|May 21, 2023
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|May 23, 2023
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|May 24, 2023
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|May 26, 2023
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Arena
|May 27, 2023
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Jun 14, 2023
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Jun 16, 2023
|Los Angeles, CA
|Banc of California Stadium
|Jun 20, 2023
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena
|Jun 22, 2023
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Jun 23, 2023
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Jun 25, 2023
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Jun 27, 2023
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Jun 29, 2023
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|Jun 30, 2023
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Jul 03, 2023
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Jul 05, 2023
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Jul 07, 2023
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|Jul 08, 2023
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Jul 10, 2023
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Jul 11, 2023
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|FLA Live Arena
|Jul 13, 2023
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Jul 14, 2023
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Jul 16, 2023
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Sep 02, 2023
|Glasgow, UK
|OVO Hydro
|Sep 04, 2023
|Belfast, UK
|SSE Arena
|Sep 05, 2023
|Dublin, IE
|3Arena
|Sep 08, 2023
|Antwerp, BE
|Sportpaleis
|Sep 09, 2023
|Cologne, DE
|Lanxess Arena
|Sep 12, 2023
|Copenhagen, DK
|Royal Arena
|Sep 13, 2023
|Stockholm, SE
|Avicii Arena
|Sep 14, 2023
|Oslo, NO
|Spektrum
|Sep 16, 2023
|Berlin, DE
|Mercedes-Benz Arena
|Sep 17, 2023
|Hamburg, DE
|Barclays Arena
|Sep 19, 2023
|Prague, CZ
|O2 Arena
|Sep 20, 2023
|Vienna, AT
|Stadthalle
|Oct 02, 2023
|Lisbon, PT
|Altice Arena
|Oct 03, 2023
|Madrid, ES
|Wizink Centre
|Oct 04, 2023
|Barcelona, ES
|Palau Sant Jordi
|Oct 06, 2023
|Bologna, IT
|Unipol Arena
|Oct 08, 2023
|Amsterdam, NL
|Ziggo Dome
|Oct 09, 2023
|Paris, FR
|Accor Arena
|Oct 11, 2023
|London, UK
|The O2
|Oct 14, 2023
|Birmingham, UK
|Utilita Arena
|Oct 15, 2023
|Manchester, UK
|AO Arena
|Oct 21, 2023
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|Feb 9, 2024
|Perth, AU
|RAC Arena
|Feb 11, 2024
|Adelaide, AU
|Entertainment Centre
|Feb 13, 2024
|Melbourne, AU
|Rod Laver Arena
|Feb 16, 2024
|Sydney, AU
|Qudos Bank Arena
|Feb 19, 2024
|Brisbane, AU
|Entertainment Centre
|Feb 23, 2024
|Auckland, NZ
|Spark Arena
|Feb 26, 2024
|Christchurch, NZ
|Christchurch Arena