Blink-182 reunites with Tom Delonge, to release track, will tour

Blink-182 has reunited with founding member Tom Delonge. This is the first time the band has played with the Hoppus, Delonge, Barker lineup since 2015. (Since then, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio. The reunited lineup will release a new tune on Friday, called "Edging." The band will tour in 2023 and 2024, with Turnstile opening in North America, Rise Against opening in Australia and New Zealand, Wallows opening in Latin America, and The Story so Far opening in the UK and Europe. You can see those dates below. There's no word on the status of Skiba in the band.

DateCityVenue
Mar 11, 2023Tijuana, MXImperial GNP
Mar 14, 2023Lima, PeruEstadio San Marcos
Mar 17-19, 2023Buenos Aires, ArgentinaLollapalooza Argentina
Mar 17-19, 2023Santiago, ChileLollapalooza Chile
Mar 21-22, 2023Asuncion, ParaguayTBA
Mar 23-26, 2023Bogotá, ColombiaEstereo Picnic
Mar 24-26, 2023São Paulo, BrazilLollapalooza Brasil
Mar 28, 2023Mexico City, MXPalacio de los Deportes
Apr 01-2, 2023Monterrey, MXTBA
May 04, 2023St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
May 06, 2023Chicago, ILUnited Center
May 09, 2023Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
May 11, 2023Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
May 12, 2023Montreal, QCBell Centre
May 16, 2023Cleveland, OHRocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17, 2023Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
May 19, 2023New York, NYMadison Square Garden
May 20, 2023Belmont Park, NYUBS Arena
May 21, 2023Boston, MATD Garden
May 23, 2023Washington, DCCapital One Arena
May 24, 2023Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center
May 26, 2023Baltimore, MDBaltimore Arena
May 27, 2023Hershey, PAHersheypark Stadium
Jun 14, 2023Phoenix, AZFootprint Center
Jun 16, 2023Los Angeles, CABanc of California Stadium
Jun 20, 2023San Diego, CAPechanga Arena
Jun 22, 2023San Jose, CASAP Center
Jun 23, 2023Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
Jun 25, 2023Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena
Jun 27, 2023Vancouver, BCRogers Arena
Jun 29, 2023Edmonton, ABRogers Place
Jun 30, 2023Calgary, ABScotiabank Saddledome
Jul 03, 2023Denver, COBall Arena
Jul 05, 2023Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Jul 07, 2023Austin, TXMoody Center
Jul 08, 2023Houston, TXToyota Center
Jul 10, 2023Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
Jul 11, 2023Ft. Lauderdale, FLFLA Live Arena
Jul 13, 2023Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
Jul 14, 2023Charlotte, NCSpectrum Center
Jul 16, 2023Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Sep 02, 2023Glasgow, UKOVO Hydro
Sep 04, 2023Belfast, UKSSE Arena
Sep 05, 2023Dublin, IE3Arena
Sep 08, 2023Antwerp, BESportpaleis
Sep 09, 2023Cologne, DELanxess Arena
Sep 12, 2023Copenhagen, DKRoyal Arena
Sep 13, 2023Stockholm, SEAvicii Arena
Sep 14, 2023Oslo, NOSpektrum
Sep 16, 2023Berlin, DEMercedes-Benz Arena
Sep 17, 2023Hamburg, DEBarclays Arena
Sep 19, 2023Prague, CZO2 Arena
Sep 20, 2023Vienna, ATStadthalle
Oct 02, 2023Lisbon, PTAltice Arena
Oct 03, 2023Madrid, ESWizink Centre
Oct 04, 2023Barcelona, ESPalau Sant Jordi
Oct 06, 2023Bologna, ITUnipol Arena
Oct 08, 2023Amsterdam, NLZiggo Dome
Oct 09, 2023Paris, FRAccor Arena
Oct 11, 2023London, UKThe O2
Oct 14, 2023Birmingham, UKUtilita Arena
Oct 15, 2023Manchester, UKAO Arena
Oct 21, 2023Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
Feb 9, 2024Perth, AURAC Arena
Feb 11, 2024Adelaide, AUEntertainment Centre
Feb 13, 2024Melbourne, AURod Laver Arena
Feb 16, 2024Sydney, AUQudos Bank Arena
Feb 19, 2024Brisbane, AUEntertainment Centre
Feb 23, 2024Auckland, NZSpark Arena
Feb 26, 2024Christchurch, NZChristchurch Arena