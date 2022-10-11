Check out the new video by Bear Away!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by the Uk's Bear Away!

You're here for the gruff, melodic punk and Bear Away knows it! The band plays with energy and an ear for tunefulness, all while keeping that tar-and-grit in the mix! The band's new video puts that at the forefrunt and also has a puking muppet.

Guitarist/singer Jacob Tundercliffe spoke to Punknews about the track: ""So first up, the song title was inspired from a message exchange between me and James on what the album artwork should look like. The song is about looking back at where you thought you would be in life as you get older, but it doesn't really matter anymore because the world is slowly falling apart around us."

The record will be out this Fall via Sell The Heart Records, Brassneck Records (UK), Engineer Records (UK), Shield Recordings (Netherlands), Waterslide Records (Japan). But before that, check out the video for "Unless That Rainbow is Black and Filled With Knives!" below, right now!