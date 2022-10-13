Panic Shack release “Meal Deal” video, announce first headlining tour (UK & EU)

Panic Shack
by

Panic Shack have released a video for their new song "Meal Deal". The video was directed by Ren Faulkner. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out digitally now via Brace Yourself Records. The band have also announced their first ever headline tour for the UK and Europe in February 2023. Panic Shack released their EP Baby Shack earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 08, 2023Jimmy'sLiverpool, UK
Feb 09, 2023Yes BasementManchester, UK
Feb 11, 2023Grauzone FestivalThe Hague, NL
Feb 13, 2023The HornSt. Albans, UK
Feb 14, 2023The LexingtonLondon, UK
Feb 15, 2023The ForumTunbridge Wells, UK
Feb 16, 2023The Prince AlbertBrighton, UK
Feb 17, 2023Strange BrewBristol, UK
Feb 23, 2023Central LibraryHull, UK
Feb 24, 2023Garage AtticGlasgow, UK
Feb 25, 2023BurdenellLeeds, UK
Feb 26, 2023The BodegaNottingham, UK