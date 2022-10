Panic Shack release “Meal Deal” video, announce first headlining tour (UK & EU)

16 hours ago by Em Moore

Panic Shack have released a video for their new song "Meal Deal". The video was directed by Ren Faulkner. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out digitally now via Brace Yourself Records. The band have also announced their first ever headline tour for the UK and Europe in February 2023. Panic Shack released their EP Baby Shack earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.