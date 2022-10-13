Panic Shack release “Meal Deal” video, announce first headlining tour (UK & EU)

by Em Moore
Panic Shack have released a video for their new song "Meal Deal". The video was directed by Ren Faulkner. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out digitally now via Brace Yourself Records. The band have also announced their first ever headline tour for the UK and Europe in February 2023. Panic Shack released their EP Baby Shack earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 08, 2023
|Jimmy's
|Liverpool, UK
|Feb 09, 2023
|Yes Basement
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 11, 2023
|Grauzone Festival
|The Hague, NL
|Feb 13, 2023
|The Horn
|St. Albans, UK
|Feb 14, 2023
|The Lexington
|London, UK
|Feb 15, 2023
|The Forum
|Tunbridge Wells, UK
|Feb 16, 2023
|The Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK
|Feb 17, 2023
|Strange Brew
|Bristol, UK
|Feb 23, 2023
|Central Library
|Hull, UK
|Feb 24, 2023
|Garage Attic
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 25, 2023
|Burdenell
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 26, 2023
|The Bodega
|Nottingham, UK