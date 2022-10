Come on dowwwnnnn!!! (if ya got a ticket) The Low Budgets reunion show in Philadelphia has sold out! Be sure to get there at 7:30 on the dot because we have a VERY SPECIAL intro planned! You don't want to miss a second, including sets by the amazing Crazy and the Brains, Froggy, and Truth Serum!

Also, Low Budgets and Crazy and the Brains will have exclusive cassettes for sale! Also, we have other surprises planned! See you at 730 in Philly tomorrow!!!!