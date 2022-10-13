Ska festival Supernova has announced the second wave lineup for 2023. We Are The Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, Bad Operation, and J. Navarro & the Traitors have been added to the festival. They join the first wave of bands announced who are Fishbone, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, The Pietasters, and Don Letts. Supernova will take place September 15-17 in Fort Monroe, Virginia.
