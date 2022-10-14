Green Day announce 25th anniversary reissue of 'Nimrod'

Green Day have announced that they will be reissuing Nimrod for its 25th anniversary. Along with the album, the reissue will include 14 previously unreleased demos and a 15-track live album that was recorded at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia in 1997. The reissue will be out January 27 digitally, on 5xLP vinyl box set, and as a 3 CD box set. The box sets both come with a 20-page book, cloth patch, and commemorative backstage pass. A previously unreleased demo called "You Irritate Me" has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Nimrod 25th Anniversary Tracklist
1 Nice Guys Finish Last
2 Hitchin’ a Ride
3 The Grouch
4 Redundant
5 Scattered
6 All the Time
7 Worry Rock
8 Playtpus (I Hate You)
9 Uptight
10 Last Ride In
11 Jinx
12 Haushinka
13 Walking Alone
14 Reject
15 Take Back
16 King for a Day
17 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
18 Prosthetic Head
19 Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo)
20 Place Inside My Head (Demo)
21 The Grouch (Demo)
22 Walking Alone (Demo)
23 Jinx (Demo)
24 Alison (Demo)
25 Espionage (Demo)
26 You Irritate Me (Demo)
27 Tre Polka (Demo)
28 When It’s Time (Demo)
29 Desensitized (Demo)
30 Chain Saw (Demo)
31 Reject (Demo)
32 Black Eyeliner (Demo)
33 Going to Pasalacqua (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
34 Welcome to Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
35 Geek Stink Breath (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
36 Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
37 Hitchin’ a Ride (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
38 The Grouch (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
39 Chump (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
40 Longview (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
41 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
42 Brain Stew (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
43 Jaded (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
44 Knowledge (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
45 Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
46 She (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
47 F.O.D. (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
48 Paper Lanterns (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
49 Scattered (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
50 Prosthetic Head (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
51 When I Come Around (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)
52 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)