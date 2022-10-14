Green Day announce 25th anniversary reissue of 'Nimrod'

Green Day have announced that they will be reissuing Nimrod for its 25th anniversary. Along with the album, the reissue will include 14 previously unreleased demos and a 15-track live album that was recorded at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia in 1997. The reissue will be out January 27 digitally, on 5xLP vinyl box set, and as a 3 CD box set. The box sets both come with a 20-page book, cloth patch, and commemorative backstage pass. A previously unreleased demo called "You Irritate Me" has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.