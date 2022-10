5 hours ago by Em Moore

Samuel S.C, the new name for reunited emo legends Samuel, have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called High Places and will be their first release since 1995. The album will be out January 2023 via ORG Music. The band have also released a lyric video for their new song called "Static & the Beat". The video was created by Dean Taormina. Samuel S.C. is made up of Eric Astor, Vanessa Downing, James Marinelli, and Dean Taormina. Check out the new song below.