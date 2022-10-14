Oceanator has announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this November. Queen of Jeans will be playing support on all dates. Oceanator released Nothing's Ever Fine earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 04
|Dolphin Tavern
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 06
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC
|Nov 07
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|Nov 09
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Nov 10
|529
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 11
|DrkMttr
|Nahville, TN
|Nov 12
|Hideout
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 15
|The Monarch Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 19
|The Broadway
|Brooklyn, NY