Oceanator / Queen of Jeans (US & CAN)

Oceanator
by Tours

Oceanator has announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this November. Queen of Jeans will be playing support on all dates. Oceanator released Nothing's Ever Fine earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 04Dolphin TavernPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 06Comet Ping PongWashington, DC
Nov 07Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
Nov 09Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
Nov 10529Atlanta, GA
Nov 11DrkMttrNahville, TN
Nov 12HideoutChicago, IL
Nov 15The Monarch TavernToronto, ON
Nov 19The BroadwayBrooklyn, NY