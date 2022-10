, Posted by 14 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Codefendants and Get Dead have released a video for their song featuring Onry, "Abscessed". The video was done by Indecline. The song is part 2 of 5 of the Codefenants' Crime Wave project. The description for the video has a phone number you can call and a P.O. Box you can send money to for a demo tape. Check out the video below.