Soft Kill: "The Line (feat. Ruth Radelet)

Soft Kill have released a new song. It is called "The Line" and features Ruth Radelet of Chromatics. The song is off their upcoming album Canary Yellow that will be out October 31. The band will be taking a break after their album release shows. A statement released on Twitter reads in part,



This is not the end. We toured for eight months straight and are about to drop the album we always wanted to make. It's just time to focus on other things until it feels right to get on a stage again. Luckily life gets to dictate that for us, not a label or album cycle. These five shows are our way of celebrating this new album and the journey since 2020's Dead Kids on our terms. Then it's time to be with family, regenerate a few brain cells and decide what's next. Love y'all the most."

Soft Kill released their album Dead Kids, R​.​I​.​P. City in 2020 and their two song single Press Play earlier this year. Check out the song and dates below.