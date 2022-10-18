Hot Mulligan have announced the lineup for their holiday show "Ho-Ho-Hot Mulligan". Guardin, Free Throw, Heart Attack Man, Super American, Sydney Sprague, Kayak Jones, XLHC, Worry Club, Bouquet, and Forest Green will be playing. The show will take place December 17 at the Crofoot Complex in Pontiac, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 19. Hot Mulligan released their EP I Won't Reach Out To You in 2021 and their album you’ll be fine in 2020.
Hot Mulligan announce lineup for holiday show
