The Lawrence Arms have announced the lineup and dates for their eighth annual War On X-Mas holiday shows. Brendan Kelly with special guest Neil Hennessy, Josh Carter, Hermey The Misfit Elf, The Falcon, The Dopamines, Tightwire, and Won't Stay Dead will be playing the event. War on X-Mas will take place December 2 at Reggie's Music Joint and December 3 at Reggie's Rock Club in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21.
