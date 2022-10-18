The Sound of Animals Fighting announce new EP, announce January tour dates (US)

The Sound of Animals Fighting have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It features four new songs and is called Apeshit. The EP will be out December 16 via Born Losers Records. The band have also announced tour dates for January 2023. Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, and DJ Wstdyth will be joining them on all dates. Record Setter and Kitty will be joining them on select dates. The Sound of Animals Fighting released The Ocean and the Sun in 2008. Check out the dates and tracklist below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jan 06The RegencySan Franciso, CAw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
Jan 07The WilternLos Angeles, CAw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
Jan 08House of BluesOrange County, CAw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
Jan 10Observatory NPSan Diego, CAw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
Jan 11MarqueeTempe, AZw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
Jan 13Studio at The FactoryDallas, TXw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
Jan 14Vibes Event CenterSan Antonio, TXw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
Jan 16Red FlagSt. Louis, MOw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
Jan 17ConcordChicago, ILw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
Jan 18MajesticDetroit, MIw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
Jan 20PalladiumWorcester, MAw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
Jan 21Webster HallNew York City, NYw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
Jan 22Franklin HallPhiladelphia, PAw/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty

Apeshit Tracklist

1. Apeshit

2. Wolf

3. Sharon Tate, Despite Everything

4. Duche Das