The Sound of Animals Fighting have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It features four new songs and is called Apeshit. The EP will be out December 16 via Born Losers Records. The band have also announced tour dates for January 2023. Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, and DJ Wstdyth will be joining them on all dates. Record Setter and Kitty will be joining them on select dates. The Sound of Animals Fighting released The Ocean and the Sun in 2008. Check out the dates and tracklist below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jan 06
|The Regency
|San Franciso, CA
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
|Jan 07
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
|Jan 08
|House of Blues
|Orange County, CA
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
|Jan 10
|Observatory NP
|San Diego, CA
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
|Jan 11
|Marquee
|Tempe, AZ
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
|Jan 13
|Studio at The Factory
|Dallas, TX
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
|Jan 14
|Vibes Event Center
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Record Setter
|Jan 16
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
|Jan 17
|Concord
|Chicago, IL
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
|Jan 18
|Majestic
|Detroit, MI
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
|Jan 20
|Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
|Jan 21
|Webster Hall
|New York City, NY
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
|Jan 22
|Franklin Hall
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, DJ Wstdyth, Kitty
Apeshit Tracklist
1. Apeshit
2. Wolf
3. Sharon Tate, Despite Everything
4. Duche Das