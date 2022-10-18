The Sound of Animals Fighting have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It features four new songs and is called Apeshit. The EP will be out December 16 via Born Losers Records. The band have also announced tour dates for January 2023. Hail The Sun, Concrete Castles, and DJ Wstdyth will be joining them on all dates. Record Setter and Kitty will be joining them on select dates. The Sound of Animals Fighting released The Ocean and the Sun in 2008. Check out the dates and tracklist below.