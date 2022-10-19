Ragana sign to The Flenser, announce co-headlining shows with Vile Creature

by Em Moore
Experimental lack metal duo Ragana have announced that they have signed with The Flenser. A new album will be coming out next year . The band have also announced a handful of co-headlining dates with Vile Creature for January. Ragana released the remastered versions of All's Lost and Unbecoming earlier this year and We Know That The Heavens Are Empty in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 05
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jan 06
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jan 07
|O'Briens
|Boston, MA
|Jan 08
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|Jan 09
|Baby G
|Toronto, ON