Ragana sign to The Flenser, announce co-headlining shows with Vile Creature

Ragana sign to The Flenser, announce co-headlining shows with Vile Creature
by

Experimental lack metal duo Ragana have announced that they have signed with The Flenser. A new album will be coming out next year . The band have also announced a handful of co-headlining dates with Vile Creature for January. Ragana released the remastered versions of All's Lost and Unbecoming earlier this year and We Know That The Heavens Are Empty in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 05Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Jan 06Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY
Jan 07O'BriensBoston, MA
Jan 08Turbo HausMontreal, QC
Jan 09Baby GToronto, ON