Hit Like A Girl announce new EP, release “Dismay” video

by Em Moore
New Jersey based Hit Like A Girl have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Becoming and will be out November 18 via Refresh Records. A video for their first single "Dismay" has also been released. The video was shot by Eric DiCarlo and edited by Nicolle Maroulis and Joshua Higgins. Hit Like A Girl released their EP Heart Breaker earlier this year and their album Heart Racer in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Becoming Tracklist
1. Dismay
2. It Only Gets Worse
3. Noose
4. In The Crypt
5. Ascension
6. The Abomination