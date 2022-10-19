Hit Like A Girl announce new EP, release “Dismay” video

New Jersey based Hit Like A Girl have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Becoming and will be out November 18 via Refresh Records. A video for their first single "Dismay" has also been released. The video was shot by Eric DiCarlo and edited by Nicolle Maroulis and Joshua Higgins. Hit Like A Girl released their EP Heart Breaker earlier this year and their album Heart Racer in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.