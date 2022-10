Iggy Pop is going to release a new album. It will be out via Atlantic, through producer Andrew Watt's Gold Tooth Records subsidiary. Watt has produced acts including Rita Ora, Charli Xcx, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, and Ozzy. The debut single from the LP, "Frenzy," is out October 28. We'll keep you updated.