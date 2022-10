Recently, Rubellan Remasters re-issued the first four Oingo Boingo albums with remastered sound and bonus tracks. It appears the campaign is continuing. Later this year the label will re-release CD versions of Dead Man's Party, Boi-ngo, Boingo Alive, Dark at the end of the tunnel, and the Oingo Boingo-ish Danny Elfman solo album. Vinyl presses of each follow in 2023.