Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Hammered Hulls have announced US tour dates for this November and December. The band will be releasing their album Careening on October 28 via Dischord Records. Hammered Hulls released their self-titled EP in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 05
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|w/Divorce Horse, Saffron
|Nov 17
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|w/The Missed, Autopolitan
|Nov 18
|Third Man Records
|Detriot, MI
|w/Easy Action
|Nov 19
|The Hideout
|Chicago, IL
|w/Brokeback
|Dec 01
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Clear Channel, Super Drugs
|Dec 02
|TV Eye
|Ridgewood, NY
|w/Clear Channel, Skull Practitioners
|Dec 03
|The Met
|Pawtucket, RI
|w/Verbal Assault, Clear Channel
|Dec 04
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Clear Channel, Pinkwash