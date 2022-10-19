Hammered Hulls announce US tour dates

Hammered Hulls have announced US tour dates for this November and December. The band will be releasing their album Careening on October 28 via Dischord Records. Hammered Hulls released their self-titled EP in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 05Black CatWashington, DCw/Divorce Horse, Saffron
Nov 17Grog ShopCleveland, OHw/The Missed, Autopolitan
Nov 18Third Man RecordsDetriot, MIw/Easy Action
Nov 19The HideoutChicago, ILw/Brokeback
Dec 01OttobarBaltimore, MDw/Clear Channel, Super Drugs
Dec 02TV EyeRidgewood, NYw/Clear Channel, Skull Practitioners
Dec 03The MetPawtucket, RIw/Verbal Assault, Clear Channel
Dec 04Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PAw/Clear Channel, Pinkwash