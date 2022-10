12 hours ago by Em Moore

GILT have released a video for "The Shape of Tools" that was recorded as part of their Audiotree Live session that was recorded September 12, 2022 in Chicago. The song is off their EP Conceit that was released earlier this year and we spoke to Ash Stixx and Tyler Fieldhouse about it in April. The full Audiotree Live session will be released next month. Check out the video below.