Episode #612 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John returns from space with a new alien friend and fills Hallie, Sam, and Em in about the Low Budgets reunion show. The gang also talk about Blink-182's new video for "Edging", the War on X-Mas lineup, and Panic Shack's "Meal Deal" video. Slaughterhouse telling Michael Myers' story on their new track "Halloween" and Punk Rock Bowling selling blind tickets are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!