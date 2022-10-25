Ann Beretta cancel Fest shows due to COVID-19

Ann Beretta have announced the cancellation of their upcoming FEST shows due to multiple members of the band testing positive for COVID-19. A statement on Instagram reads,



"We’re sorry to share that multiple members of the band have tested positive for Covid and as a result we’ll not be able too play the two shows this weekend at #fest20 We will of course miss seeing all of our friends, the long list of great bands, and all of you. We could not be more heartbroken…"