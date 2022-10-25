Ann Beretta cancel Fest shows due to COVID-19

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Ann Beretta have announced the cancellation of their upcoming FEST shows due to multiple members of the band testing positive for COVID-19. A statement on Instagram reads,
"We’re sorry to share that multiple members of the band have tested positive for Covid and as a result we’ll not be able too play the two shows this weekend at #fest20 We will of course miss seeing all of our friends, the long list of great bands, and all of you. We could not be more heartbroken…"
Ann Beretta released their album RISE earlier this year.