We are so pleased to bring to you a all new lyric video for Hudson Valley NY's Neckscars. The track is called "Ray Of Pain" and will be released on an upcoming Fest 20 compilation, co-released through Sell The Heart Records, Wiretap Records, and Rat Terror Records. Thr comp features tracks by Tsunami Bomb, Sarchasm, Timeshares, Signals Midwest, American Thrills, and Middle-Aged Queers. Proceeds from the sale of the record will go to Feed The Scene, a Baltimore based organization that helps provides touring bands shelter, meals, show bookiing and promotion. See below to check out the lyric video for "Ray Of Pain".