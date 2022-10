Jello Biafra has started a new podcast. It's called "Renegade Roundtable" and is described as: "This is not his long running YouTube rant-cast, “WHAT WOULD JELLO DO?” This is RENEGADE ROUNDTABLE!! Where Jello acts as Interview Host From Hell - in all kinds of free for alls with his not so hapless guests."

The first episode features Al Jourgensen of Ministry. You can hear it below.