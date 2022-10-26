Dune Rats have announced tour dates for this spring. Chastity will be joining them on their dates in the US and Canada and Beddy Rays will be joining them on their dates in the UK and Europe. Dune Rats released their album Real Rare Whale earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Fri, NOV 11
|Birtinya, AU
|Make It Count
|Sat, DEC 10
|The Entrance, AU
|Rollling Sets
|Sun, DEC 11
|Rottnest Island, AU
|Rottnest Island
|Fri, FEB 3, 2023
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Sat, FEB 4, 2023
|The Echo
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sun, FEB 5, 2023
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Wed, FEB 8, 2023
|Dante's
|Portland, OR
|Thu, FEB 9, 2023
|Madame Lou's
|Seattle, WA
|Fri, FEB 10, 2023
|The Wicket
|Victoria, BC
|Sat, FEB 11, 2023
|The Rickshaw
|Vancouver, BC
|Sun, FEB 12, 2023
|Garfinkle's
|Whistler, BC
|Wed, FEB 15, 2023
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|Thu, FEB 16, 2023
|Mels
|Banff, AB
|Fri, FEB 17, 2023
|Dicken's
|Calgary, AB
|Sat, FEB 18, 2023
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Tue, FEB 21, 2023
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Wed, FEB 22, 2023
|Les Foufounes Electrique
|Montreal, QC
|Thu, FEB 23, 2023
|Middle East
|Cambridge, MA
|Fri, FEB 24, 2023
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sat, FEB 25, 2023
|Brooklyn Made
|Brooklyn, NY
|Wed, MAR 1, 2023
|Milan, IT
|Circolo Magnolia
|Thu, MAR 2, 2023
|Ravenna, IT
|Bronson Club
|Fri, MAR 3, 2023
|Verona, IT
|Factory Club
|Sat, MAR 4, 2023
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Futurum
|Mon, MAR 6, 2023
|Munich, DE
|Hansa 39
|Tue, MAR 7, 2023
|Berlin, DE
|Hole 44
|Wed, MAR 8, 2023
|Hamburg, DE
|headCRASH
|Thu, MAR 9, 2023
|Cologne, DE
|Luxor
|Fri, MAR 10, 2023
|Amsterdam, NL
|Bitterzoet
|Sat, MAR 11, 2023
|Antwerp, BE
|Trix Bar
|Mon, MAR 20, 2023
|Exeter, UK
|Cavern
|Tue, MAR 21, 2023
|Birmingham, UK
|Flapper
|Wed, MAR 22, 2023
|Manchester, UK
|Deaf Institute
|Thu, MAR 23, 2023
|Glasgow, UK
|King Tut’s
|Fri, MAR 24, 2023
|Newcastle, UK
|Cluny
|Sat, MAR 25, 2023
|Leeds, UK
|The Key Club
|Sun, MAR 26, 2023
|Norwich, UK
|Waterfront Studio
|Tue, MAR 28, 2023
|Nottingham, UK
|Bodega
|Wed, MAR 29, 2023
|Milton Keynes, UK
|Craufurd Arms
|Thu, MAR 30, 2023
|London, UK
|Underworld
|Sun, APR 2, 2023
|Dublin, IE
|Grand Social
|Tue, APR 4, 2023
|Bristol, UK
|Exchange
|Wed, APR 5, 2023
|Southampton, UK
|Joiners
|Thu, APR 6, 2023
|Brighton, UK
|Prince Albert
|Fri, APR 7, 2023
|Le Havre, FR
|Mc Daid's
|Sat, APR 8, 2023
|Paris, FR
|La Boule Noire
|Sun, APR 9, 2023
|Lille, FR
|Aéronef