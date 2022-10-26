Dune Rats announce extensive tour (AU, US, CAN, UK, EU)

Dune Rats have announced tour dates for this spring. Chastity will be joining them on their dates in the US and Canada and Beddy Rays will be joining them on their dates in the UK and Europe. Dune Rats released their album Real Rare Whale earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Fri, NOV 11Birtinya, AUMake It Count
Sat, DEC 10The Entrance, AURollling Sets
Sun, DEC 11Rottnest Island, AURottnest Island
Fri, FEB 3, 2023The CasbahSan Diego, CA
Sat, FEB 4, 2023The EchoLos Angeles, CA
Sun, FEB 5, 2023Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Wed, FEB 8, 2023Dante'sPortland, OR
Thu, FEB 9, 2023Madame Lou'sSeattle, WA
Fri, FEB 10, 2023The WicketVictoria, BC
Sat, FEB 11, 2023The RickshawVancouver, BC
Sun, FEB 12, 2023Garfinkle'sWhistler, BC
Wed, FEB 15, 2023Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
Thu, FEB 16, 2023MelsBanff, AB
Fri, FEB 17, 2023Dicken'sCalgary, AB
Sat, FEB 18, 2023Cobra LoungeChicago, IL
Tue, FEB 21, 2023Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Wed, FEB 22, 2023Les Foufounes ElectriqueMontreal, QC
Thu, FEB 23, 2023Middle EastCambridge, MA
Fri, FEB 24, 2023Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Sat, FEB 25, 2023Brooklyn MadeBrooklyn, NY
Wed, MAR 1, 2023Milan, ITCircolo Magnolia
Thu, MAR 2, 2023Ravenna, ITBronson Club
Fri, MAR 3, 2023Verona, ITFactory Club
Sat, MAR 4, 2023Prague, Czech RepublicFuturum
Mon, MAR 6, 2023Munich, DEHansa 39
Tue, MAR 7, 2023Berlin, DEHole 44
Wed, MAR 8, 2023Hamburg, DEheadCRASH
Thu, MAR 9, 2023Cologne, DELuxor
Fri, MAR 10, 2023Amsterdam, NLBitterzoet
Sat, MAR 11, 2023Antwerp, BETrix Bar
Mon, MAR 20, 2023Exeter, UKCavern
Tue, MAR 21, 2023Birmingham, UKFlapper
Wed, MAR 22, 2023Manchester, UKDeaf Institute
Thu, MAR 23, 2023Glasgow, UKKing Tut’s
Fri, MAR 24, 2023Newcastle, UKCluny
Sat, MAR 25, 2023Leeds, UKThe Key Club
Sun, MAR 26, 2023Norwich, UKWaterfront Studio
Tue, MAR 28, 2023Nottingham, UKBodega
Wed, MAR 29, 2023Milton Keynes, UKCraufurd Arms
Thu, MAR 30, 2023London, UKUnderworld
Sun, APR 2, 2023Dublin, IEGrand Social
Tue, APR 4, 2023Bristol, UKExchange
Wed, APR 5, 2023Southampton, UKJoiners
Thu, APR 6, 2023Brighton, UKPrince Albert
Fri, APR 7, 2023Le Havre, FRMc Daid's
Sat, APR 8, 2023Paris, FRLa Boule Noire
Sun, APR 9, 2023Lille, FRAéronef