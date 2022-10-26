Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Milwaukee punk rockers Avenues! The video is for their song "Blood on the Moon". It was directed by Brian Theisen and the FX and makeup were done by Shane Klukaczewski. Speaking to Punknews, the band said of the video,



"Blood on the Moon is the first track from our album "We're All Doomed", we wanted to do a campy horror video to feature the characters from the rad album artwork Jeremy Kirk did for us. This video will be the first of two we will release showing the point of view first person shots using the zombie skeleton coming back from the dead to reunite with his black widow love."

"Blood on the Moon" is off Avenue's album We're All Doomed that was released in 2021 via Wiretap Records. Check out the video below.