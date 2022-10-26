Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Chicago based ska-goth band Grave Danger! The song is called "Wake The Dead". Speaking to Punknews, the band said of the track,



"With Wake the Dead we wanted a big, menacing sound, worthy of the Lovecraftian horror that inspired it, to balance out the fun, bouncy horn parts that we love to write. We had a great time working to get the vibe just right for this monstrous love letter to coffee."

"Wake The Dead" will be out everywhere you stream music on October 27 and you can pre-save it right here. Grave Danger released their single "Specter Inspector" in 2021 and their EP Tomb It May Concern in 2019. Listen to the song below!