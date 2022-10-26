Public Serpents to go into the studio to finish new album

Public Serpents are putting the final touches on their new album. On Monday they were in the studio finalizing the mixes and on Tuesday they were working on a special bonus track. they said: " Going in the studio on monday to finally finish the mixes for the new album. On Tuesday, I’ll be heading in for a special hidden track treat on the album, done with a special guest you all may know. Once finished, we will soon after be announcing our label and a release date I’ll assume." We'll keep you updated.