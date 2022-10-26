On November 14, Blag Dahlia of The Dwarves and Brad Logan of F-Minus, Leftover Crack, and The Adolescents will be reading from their books: Highland Falls and Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack at The Last Book Store in L.A. They'll also be playing some music and they will also be in conversation with the co-author of Architects, Punknews' own John Gentile.

That's from 6pm-8pm at the Last Bookstore, 453 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA on November 14. The event is free and is all ages. You can check out the last bookstore here and pick up a copy of both books right here.