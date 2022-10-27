Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new album from Philly pop punkers Goalkeeper! The album is called I Wish I Met You Sooner and features ten killer new tracks. Speaking to Punknews about the album, drummer Cody Ritchie said,



"I Wish I Met You Sooner is a record that's so gratifying, it's effortless to get lost in and relate to with just one listen. An emotional thread is set in track one and naturally pulls the listener straight through with hefty pop punk guitar riffs, compelling song writing and chorus melodies that anchor in and stay for the season. This is a huge milestone and we're beyond ready to share it with the world."

I Wish I Met You Sooner will be out everywhere October 28. Listen to the album below!