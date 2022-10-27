Algiers announce new LP, release “Irreversible Damage (feat. Zack De La Rocha)”

Algiers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Shook and will be out February 24 via Matador Records. The band have also released a video for their song "Irreversible Damage" that features Zack De La Rocha of Rage Against The Machine. Algiers released There is No Year in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Shook Tracklist
1. Everybody Shatter (ft. Big Rube)
2. Irreversible Damage
3. 73%
4. Cleanse Your Guilt Here
5. As It Resounds (ft. Big Rube)
6. Bite Back (ft. billy woods & Backxwash)
7. Out of Style Tragedy (ft. Mark Cisneros)
8. Comment #2
9. A Good Man
10. I Can’t Stand It! (ft. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)
11. All You See Is
12. Green Iris
13. Born (ft. LaToya Kent)
14. Cold World (ft. Nadah El Shazly)
15. Something Wrong
16. An Echophonic Soul (ft. DeForrest Brown Jr. & Patrick Shiroishi)
17. Momentary (ft. Lee Bains III)