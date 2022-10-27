Check out the new video by Riverside Odds!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Riverside Odds!

Philadelphia's "Riverside Odds" kick out raw fdsfssfdragged punk rock. Singer RW Hellborne growls like Matt Freeman while the band kicks it out in an energetic, but melodic attack.

"Blessings from the Devil" is trademark Riverside Odds. The tune is about saluting Satan as a nice guy who gives you stuff instead of a sinister, cosmic force. While the band cracks out poppy punk riffage, they also daringly hail booze and drugs. As Hellborn says, "May the Devil bless this bottle pressed between my lips, And bless these lines of cocaine I do between each sip, May he bless this smoke that fills up my lungs. Am I too old to die young?” As a bonus, Eddie Spaghetti plays bass on the track!

The band is working on new material, but you can see the video for "blessings from the Devil" below, right now!