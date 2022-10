Material Support and UltraMantis Black will headline a wrestling match. Mischief Mayhem Night 2 is October 30 at Love City Brewing in Philadelphia. The match benefits the abortion Liberation Fund of PA. Escuela Grind plays as well. There also will be a bunch of wrasslin' including a six member rumble with Big Callux, the Creeps (two people), Jah'zel, Mach 10, and Hydra. There will also be a lot of other rumbling, as well.