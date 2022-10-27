Check out the new track by the Riverboat Gamblers!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Riverboat Gamblers!

You all know the RBGs- this band has been cranking out, explosive, over-the-top PUNK ROCK N ROLL for 25 years. Well, two and a half decades in, the band is still kicking out the jams.

"Two little hearts" finds the band blown out and cranking the stacks. There's touches of the MC5, the Dictators, and even Kiss as the band smashes out a three minute rocker that has the tiniest tinge of power-pop hiding behind the massive distorto-riffage.

Speaking to Punknews, singer Mike Wiebe said, "As one of the world’s premier rock and roll bands we have stared into the abyss and scraped the lowest depths of depravity a soul can sink to. For this number we sunk to the 9th ring of hell and wrote a song about how if you have two kitty cats in your house you are gonna have a real wild time. "

The band has a brand new 7-inch EP coming out TOMORROW and you can pick that up here. But, before that, you can check out "Two little hearts" below… RIGHT NOW!