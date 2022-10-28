Today we are psyched to bring you the premiere of the new album by California's Middle-Aged Queers! The album is called Shout At The Hetero and features seven ripping punk tracks. Speaking to Punknews, the band said of the album,



"COVID canceled tours, day jobs, side hustles, and housing, and the members of Middle-Aged Queers were no exception. This album captures our cathartic release during an uncertain time."

Shout At The Hetero will be available everywhere October 31 via Sell The Heart Records and Say-10 Records. Listen to the album below!