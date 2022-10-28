Episode #613 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this very scary Halloween episode John and Em tell scary stories, talk about Stephen King, play scary songs, and talk about Cenobites exercising. They also discuss the upcoming Fucked Up album, the mystery of Jerry Only's solo album, Bad Waitress' video for "Racket Stimulator", Suck's brand new non frog themed album, and Jello Biafra's new podcast. Listen to the episode below - if you dare!!