Sarchasm announce final LP, release “Crazy” video

Sarchasm have announced that they will be releasing their last album. It is called Conditional Love and will be out December 1 via Asian Man Records. The band have also released a video for their new single "Crazy". In a statement on Instagram the band said in part,



"This will be the last Sarchasm album, because come January 1st 2023, Sarchasm will be going on an indefinite hiatus. We all love each other and there are no hard feelings, but we have found ourselves moving in different directions and want to honor where we’re all at. Being in this band has been an amazing twelve year ride full of ups and downs and adventures and a whole lot of growing up, and we’ve so grateful for all of y’all’s support over the years."

Sarchasm released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.