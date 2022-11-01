Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Chisel have announced tour dates for the East Coast of the US for 2023. End It will be joining them on all dates except for Baltimore and Buried Dreams will be joining them on all dates. The Chisel released Retaliation in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 08
|Bryan Glazer JCC - FYA Fest
|Tampa, FL
|Jan 08
|Bryan Glazer JCC - FYA Fest aftershow
|Tampa, FL
|Jan 10
|Masquerade - Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Jan 11
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Jan 13
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD (no End It)
|Jan 14
|Reverb
|Reading, PA
|Jan 15
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Jan 17
|The Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY