The Chisel announce Eastern US tour

The Chisel have announced tour dates for the East Coast of the US for 2023. End It will be joining them on all dates except for Baltimore and Buried Dreams will be joining them on all dates. The Chisel released Retaliation in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 08Bryan Glazer JCC - FYA FestTampa, FL
Jan 08Bryan Glazer JCC - FYA Fest aftershowTampa, FL
Jan 10Masquerade - PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Jan 11Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
Jan 13Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD (no End It)
Jan 14ReverbReading, PA
Jan 15Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Jan 17The MeadowsBrooklyn, NY