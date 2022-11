, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Riverboat Gamblers have announced that they will be releasing a new 7-inch. It will feature a cover of "Father Christmas" by The Kinks that features S. L. Houser. The 7-inch will be available for pre-order on Friday via Wicked Opossum Records (who will also be putting out the Kinks tribute album Starstruck on December 9). Riverboat Gamblers' 7-inch EP Two Little Hearts / Denton will be out on vinyl November 4. Check out the announcement below.