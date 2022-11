13 hours ago by Em Moore

Softcult have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called See You In The Dark and will be out March 24, 2023 via Easy Life Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Drain". The video was directed by vocalist and guitarist Mercedes Arn-Horn. Softcult released their EP Year of the Snake earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.