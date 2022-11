7 hours ago by Em Moore

San Francisco based ska band Sad Snack have released a new song. It is called "Sunshine and Lollipops 2020" and is out now digitally via Ska Punk International and Lavasocks Records. Sad Snack will be releasing a new song called "Kenny G Hotline" on November 22 and released their cover of "No Children" by Mountain Goats earlier this year. Check out the song below.