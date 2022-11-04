Episode #613.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! The bonus episode is the October edition of Em Moore Tells You What to Listen to, the show where Punknews editor Em Moore plays cool new tracks. Songs by Bad Waitress, Cluttered, Single Mothers, Action/Adventure, Panic Shack, Punitive Damage, Sparta, Matty Grace, Pinkshift, Thotcrime, Cursed Arrows, and so many more are played. Listen below!
