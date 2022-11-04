Episode #614 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Hallie returns after an absence, John embraces a positive outlook after purging the negativeness, and Em talks about her interviews (check any of those out right here!). The gang also discuss the passing of D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys, Jello Biafra's new podcast, Watermelon's fun "Johnny Ramone" video, and the upcoming Ween reissue. The new track from Riverboat Gamblers, the upcoming album from The HIRS Collective, and voting are also talked about. Listen to the episode below!
