1 day ago by John Gentile

Sloppy Seconds and Antiseen are releasing a split 7-inch this Friday. Both tracks are previously released, but they have been remastered for the picture disc. Sloppy Seconds supply "Thanks for the mammaries" and Antiseen brings "Fight like apes! (Sweet Georgia brown remix)" to the party. That's out via Failure Recornds and tapes on November 11.