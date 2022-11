, Posted by 22 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Public Serpents will release a record on Sbam records next year. Though details of the release were not announced, the band has been working on a long gestating LP for a number of years. Recently, vocalist Skwert announced that the record had been completed but the band was looking for a label. We'll keep you updated. The band released Feeding of the Fortune 5000 in 2008.