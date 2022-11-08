New Pagans announce new album, release two new songs

New Pagans have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Making Circles of Our Own and will be out February 17 via Big Scary Monsters. The band have also released two new songs "Karin Was Not A Rebel" (about artist and designer Karin Bergöö Larsson) and "Fresh Young Overlook". New Pagans released their album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All in 2021. Check out the songs and tracklist below.