Gina Birch of The Raincoats announces debut solo LP, releases "Wish I Was You" video
Gina Birch of The Raincoats has announced that she will be releasing her debut solo album. It is called I Play My Bass Loud and will be out February 24 via Third Man Records. A video for her new song "Wish I Was You" that features guitar by Thurston Moore has also been released. Gina Birch released her first solo single "Feminist Song" in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

I Play My Bass Loud Tracklist

1. I Play My Bass Loud

2. And Then It Happened

3. Wish I Was You

4. Big Mouth

5. Pussy Riot

6. I Am Rage

7. I Will Never Wear Stilettos

8. Dance Like A Demon

9. Digging Down

10. Feminist Song

11. Let's Go Crazy