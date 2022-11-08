Gina Birch of The Raincoats announces debut solo LP, releases “Wish I Was You” video

Gina Birch of The Raincoats has announced that she will be releasing her debut solo album. It is called I Play My Bass Loud and will be out February 24 via Third Man Records. A video for her new song "Wish I Was You" that features guitar by Thurston Moore has also been released. Gina Birch released her first solo single "Feminist Song" in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.