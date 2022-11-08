Gina Birch of The Raincoats announces debut solo LP, releases “Wish I Was You” video

by Em Moore
Gina Birch of The Raincoats has announced that she will be releasing her debut solo album. It is called I Play My Bass Loud and will be out February 24 via Third Man Records. A video for her new song "Wish I Was You" that features guitar by Thurston Moore has also been released. Gina Birch released her first solo single "Feminist Song" in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
I Play My Bass Loud< i> Tracklist
1. I Play My Bass Loud
2. And Then It Happened
3. Wish I Was You
4. Big Mouth
5. Pussy Riot
6. I Am Rage
7. I Will Never Wear Stilettos
8. Dance Like A Demon
9. Digging Down
10. Feminist Song
11. Let's Go Crazy