La Dispute announce 'Wildlife' 10th anniversary tour (EU & UK)
by Tours

La Dispute have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for spring 2023. The tour is celebrating the 10th anniverary of Wildlife which the band will be playing in full at each show. Pool Kids and Oceanator will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale November 11. La Dispute released Panorama in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 13O2 InstituteBirmingham, UK
Apr 14Burdenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
Apr 15Manchester AcademyManchester, UK
Apr 17SWG3Glasgow, UK
Apr 18Newcastle University Students' UnionNewcastle, UK
Apr 20Trinity CentreBristol, UK
Apr 21KOKOLondon, UK
Apr 22ChalkBrighton, UK
Apr 24L'AeronefLille, FR
Apr 25Petit BainParis, FR
Apr 26EssigfabrikCologne, DE
Apr 28Uebel and GefahrlichHamburg, DE
Apr 29Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE
Apr 30BeatpolDresden, DE
May 02Backstage WerkMunich, DE
May 03Kulturzentrum SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE
May 04Le BotaniqueBrussels, BE
May 05RockhalLuxembourg City, LU
May 06MelkwegAmsterdam, NL