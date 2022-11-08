La Dispute have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for spring 2023. The tour is celebrating the 10th anniverary of Wildlife which the band will be playing in full at each show. Pool Kids and Oceanator will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale November 11. La Dispute released Panorama in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 13
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 14
|Burdenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 15
|Manchester Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 17
|SWG3
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 18
|Newcastle University Students' Union
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 20
|Trinity Centre
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 21
|KOKO
|London, UK
|Apr 22
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 24
|L'Aeronef
|Lille, FR
|Apr 25
|Petit Bain
|Paris, FR
|Apr 26
|Essigfabrik
|Cologne, DE
|Apr 28
|Uebel and Gefahrlich
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 29
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 30
|Beatpol
|Dresden, DE
|May 02
|Backstage Werk
|Munich, DE
|May 03
|Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|May 04
|Le Botanique
|Brussels, BE
|May 05
|Rockhal
|Luxembourg City, LU
|May 06
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL