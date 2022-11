We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive video premiere for Chile's hardcore punks Banda Destruida. The band just dropped a new single titled "Destroy" and it is off of their self-titled release that came out in October though Beer City Skateboards and Records. The three piece is a distinct heavy mix of hardcore, punk, alt rock and math rock with a Latin spin. You can click here to order the new record.