M(h)aol announce debut LP, release “Asking For It” video

M(h)aol have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Attachment Styles and will be out February 3 via TULLE Collective. The band have also released a video for "Asking For It". The video was directed, shot, and edited by Zoe Greenway. The song was released as a digital single in 2021 and all proceeds from sale of the song on Bandcamp goes to Women's Aid Ireland. M(h)aol released their EP Gender Studies in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.